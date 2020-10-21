Who would like to play Batman Beyond? Tyler Posey is running for this great DC Comics position.

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey wants to play Batman Beyond in a movie. the actor would like to play Terry McGinnis at some point.

Posey is actually a fan of the animated series and thinks he could bring some energy to the cool younger version of Batman. With all of the older Batman telling the DC Comics cinematic universe right now, there are a couple of older Bruce Waynes to choose from.

Ever since Michael Keaton was confirmed for The Flash, people have wanted a Batman Beyond movie with those characters on the big screen. Posey is more than willing to accept the challenge if the call comes his way.

Yes, I really want to do Batman Beyond. There was a cartoon, years ago, called Batman Beyond, and I really want to adapt it to a television show, “he explained.

Batman Beyond closer than you imagined

“I want to do that so bad. I think it would be a really cool twist for a younger Batman. I know Rob Pattinson is doing something new right now and he’s younger, but not as young as me. I think it would be cool to play old Batman as the mentor to a younger Batman. ”

“There are two things I could beat Marvel at right now, the multiverse kind of crisis, all of that that Marvel eventually has to fix, but it’s going to take like 12 years. DC can do it now, the characters of the future, can you do it? Right? Marvel is not getting into these characters of the future yet. You don’t have a Spider-Man 2099 movie or something like that, “said Kofi Outlaw, superhero expert and reporter.

“Ezra Miller’s Flash has to go back to his timeline, but you still have Keaton’s Batman, who must prepare for a crisis, so what does he do? He has to outsource Batmanning to a young man named Terry, that would be amazing. people want this one ”, he concluded.



