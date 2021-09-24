Teen Wolf: Series To Return As A Movie on Paramount+; See Details!

Teen Wolf: Paramount+ has announced a revival of the Teen Wolf series in the form of a movie, set to premiere streaming in 2022. According to Variety, the attraction will be led by creator Jeff Davis and could count on the return of the original cast — whose actors and actresses are already in initial negotiations to reprise their roles. In addition, Davis will work on a series for the platform based on the Wolf Pack books — written by Edo Van Belkom.

The news was revealed this Friday (24), 4 years after the airing of the final episode of the MTV title. According to a video released on social networks, the film will come to meet the request of fans to see a continuation of the story about supernatural creatures, set in Beacon Hills:

The Teen Wolf series had 6 seasons, aired between 2011 and 2017. The production starring Tyler Posey had in its cast Holland Roden, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Linden Ashby, Dylan Sprayberry, Melissa Ponzio , Crystal Reed and Arden Cho. All episodes will be available on Paramount+ in December.

The series finale left loose ends, with Scott McCall (Posey) and Chris Argent (JR Bourne) teaming up to go after young werewolves being hunted by humans. A brief description of the film says that an evil force will arise in the city and it will be up to the protagonist (now no longer a teenager) to gather forces, through new and familiar figures, to fight this unprecedented deadly threat.