Teen Wolf: Original Cast Confirmed In Revival; See Who Comes Back!

Teen Wolf: The long-awaited Teen Wolf revival has gained more updates that should excite fans of the series. Paramount+ has confirmed that several original cast members are set to return for the sequel film.

As expected, the protagonist Tyler Posey will return to play Scott McCall. In addition to the series leader, other fan-favorite names are also expected to return: Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski). ), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar).

Actors Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin (Stiles Stilinski, Kira Yukimura and Derek Hale, respectively) are expected to stay out of the production, according to Variety. The three have yet to comment on the matter.

The film

The production was confirmed in September of last year by the creator of the series, Jeff Davis. In the plot, a “terrible evil has arisen in the city of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once more, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and all other shifters of the night.

But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, who is now no longer a teenager but an Alpha, can gather new allies and rally trusted friends to fight what could be the deadliest and most powerful enemy they’ve ever faced.” , says the official plot synopsis.

There is still no release date for the revival.