Teen Mom’s Briana Dejesus celebrates winning a Lawsuit with Kailyn Lowry Blowout Bash: Photos

Celebrating in style! After the judge dismissed Kailyn Lowry’s defamation lawsuit against her co-star in the movie “Teen Mom 2″ Briana DeJesus, the graduate of “Teen Mom 3” was over the moon with the result.

“I wanted to say thank you to everyone who came to my party,” 27-year-old Briana wrote on Sunday, May 15, in an Instagram Story. “It was such an explosion! I am really happy that you are all in my circle! Loyalty is everything ♥️ “.

A day earlier, the Florida native invited her loved ones, including fellow “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans, to celebrate her victory in court. Those present demonstrated their best dance films and drank shots from syringes to celebrate Briana’s victory. In accordance with the theme of the event, the decor, including a lot of balloons and trays with desserts, is made in light pink tones.

“@_brianadejesus knows how to throw a party 🎉 ,” 30-year-old Jenelle captioned a video on Instagram Story on Saturday, May 14, showing pink cupcakes and macaroons on a shelf next to the “Bye” and “Howe” signs.

“I won,” Briana, who shares 10—year-old daughter Nova with Devuan Austin II and 4-year-old daughter Stella with Luis Hernandez, wrote in a statement to Celebuzz on April 18.

Although Cailin was not at Briana’s Saturday celebrations, she reacted more solemnly to the court’s decision.

“Although today’s decision is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that said, I stand by my truth, and the information being disseminated about me is still not true,” the author of Pride Over Pity wrote then via Instagram Story. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me and I am looking forward to life after this trial so that I can focus my energy exclusively on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Kaylin previously claimed in her lawsuit that Briana falsely accused her of physically assaulting Chris Lopez and breaking into his home. Kaylene, who shares her younger sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 20 months, with Chris, 28, was arrested during the incident before charges were eventually dropped.

The feud between the two MTV characters began when Briana started dating Kaylin’s ex-husband Javi Marrokin, with whom Kaylin has a son Lincoln, 8 years old. Since Briana’s relationship with 29-year-old Javi lasted only a few months, the female feud escalated as they both filmed the movie “Teen Mom 2” and related reunion specials.

“It was a little shocking,” the Pennsylvania native, who also has a son Isaac, 12, with ex Jo Rivera, told us in August 2018 about their reunion in the eighth season. “I mean, there was nothing going on in the room when we were alone, and then there was an explosion on stage and throwing things, and, I mean… it was just a mess.”

She continued at the time, “There is no friendship. I don’t know if there will ever be a friendship, but it’s over, and I just hope it stays that way. We didn’t talk at all, but I think we both kind of walked away and left it behind, I can’t speak for her, but I don’t care.”

Scroll below to see pictures from Briana’s pink-themed party:

Selfie “Teen Mom”

On Saturday, Briana and Jenelle danced all night long.

Girly party

All the participants were dressed in pink, which corresponded to the scenery, and drank from syringes.

The case is closed

In honor of the legal dismissal, a sign “Case closed” was hung on the back wall next to a large assortment of balloons.

Sweet and shady

Letters with the inscription “Bye, hoe” were placed next to sweet treats for Briana’s guests.

Cupcakes with a message

The founder of Bri Baby Beauty ordered branded pastries with the inscription “Bitch, better take my money” with illustrated dollar bills.