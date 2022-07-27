Teen Mom star Amber Portwood loses Custody of 4-year-old son James, who will move to California with father Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood AMI/MEGA

After three years of litigation, Amber Portwood lost custody of her 4-year-old son James, who is moving from Indiana to California with his father Andrew Glennon.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the former Teen Mom OG star has been granted sole legal and primary physical custody of her child. 38-year-old Glennon is also allowed to move James from Indiana, where 32-year-old Portwood lives, to Glennon’s home state, California. In addition to the ruling, the judge advised the videographer to “request and take into account the opinion of the mother before making any important decisions regarding the treatment, education and religion of the child.”

The decision ended a child custody battle between the MTV star and her ex that began shortly after Portwood, who is also mom to 13-year-old Leah, with ex Gary Shirley, was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly using a machete in Glennon. on the weekend of July 4, 2019.

According to Marion Supreme Court documents obtained by Radar Online at the time, “[Amber] hit the door and the door with a machete while Andrew Glennon was standing right on the other side of the door, which created a significant risk of bodily injury for Andrew. Glennon.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup obtained affidavits about the incident alleging that Portwood hit Glennon with a shoe while he was holding James, who was 14 months old at the time.

“Mr. Glennon stated that when he entered the house, Ms. Portwood grabbed a shoe from a shoe rack and hit him with it. Mr. Glennon stated that he was holding [the child] and turned to the side so that [the child] would not hit the shoe,” the affidavit says.. “Mr. Glennon stated that he then left [the house] again with [the child].”

Portwood was arrested and later pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic violence and intimidation, according to the Indy Star.

The “Never Too Late” author’s uneasy relationship with her children—and exes—has been playing out in Teen Mom OG for years, and much of her storyline in season 9 focused on the difficulties in her relationship with Leah.

While Portwood and Shirley share custody of their daughter, Leah lives permanently with her father, stepmother Christina Shirley and stepsister Emily. In the season of the hit MTV 2021, viewers watched as a teenager explains why she was uncomfortable talking to her mom, who, in her opinion, was an absent parent.

“All she did was just give birth to me, and then she just left,” Leah said in one of the episodes.

The Indiana native, who has been outspoken about her mental health issues, has had her share of legal dramas in the past. In addition to pleading guilty to two charges of domestic violence during the incident with Gary in 2011, Portwood served 17 months in prison after violating probation in a drug possession case.

The 16 & Pregnant graduate has been talking in detail about her mental health diagnoses and substance abuse issues in Teen Mom OG, on social media and in her memoirs over the years.

“I have really terrible anger issues because I’m bipolar and borderline, which is no excuse, but I didn’t know that at the time, so I didn’t really care about myself or really didn’t understand why I felt confident. emotions,” she said on the “Dopey” podcast in 2018, saying that her tough parties led her to violent quarrels, and the money from the reality show made her easy prey for drug dealers.

“When you earn a lot of money, there are more drugs,” the mother of two children said at the time. “Every time a drug dealer had a new stash, whatever it was, they called me first because they knew I would buy the whole [stash] because I had the money for it. It never helps.”

However, four years later, Portwood seems to be feeling much better: in February, she published her second memoir, “So Are You Crazy Too?” mental health stigmas.