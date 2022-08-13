“Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra lost 24 pounds on the way to losing weight: “Happy with the results”

I’m working on his physical form! Tyler Baltierra is making progress on his constant journey to recovery and is very proud of his progress.

“OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut, and I managed to lose 24 pounds while maintaining the strength I gained while gaining weight,” the 30—year-old Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram on Thursday, August 11, sharing before and after photos. his body.

Baltierra noted that in the top photo he weighed almost 203 pounds at the end of the weight gain period in March. He has now lost up to 179 pounds.

“I am very pleased with the results. It makes me even more pumped up to see how the next haircut will go after I get pumped up again,” the MTV character added in his social media post. “I decided to shift my goals a bit and focus more on aesthetics/building muscle mass for the next mass cycle, rather than building strength (as I did before). I still have a long way to go before I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey because it helps me take responsibility.”

The Michigan native has been documenting his fitness journey through social media for several years.

“I’ve been eating healthy for about 7 months (no processed foods/low carbs/no sugar), but I’ve only been exercising for 3 of those months, and I’m finally starting to see results from that,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2018, adding the hashtags “Achieving Goals.” “Loyalty”, “Self—love” and “I am my only competitor”.

During his wellness process, Baltierra worked on building muscle mass before getting rid of fat. His wife, Caitlinn Lowell, for her part, was proud of the devotion of her long-time love.

“Hello, sexy, 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤”, — The 30-year-old permanent makeup artist wrote in a comment on Instagram after her husband demonstrated his progress in August 2021. “All these thirsty girls are here 😂😂😂😂 STAY wanting because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! 🥰🤞😬 #gtfoh».

The reality TV stars started dating in high school before a few years later they became pregnant with their first child, Carly. The couple’s pregnancy journey was documented on MTV 16 and Pregnant in 2009 when they decided to give 13-year-old Carly up for adoption.

After several years of dating, Baltierra and Lowell eventually tied the knot in August 2015. Later, they had three more daughters: Novali, 7 years old, Vaeda, 3 years old, and Ria, 11 months.