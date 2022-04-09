Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Apologizes For “Wrongfully Accusing” Jenelle Evans of Divulging Pregnancy News

An attempt to improve. Kaylene Lowry has apologized to her former partner in the movie “Teen Mom 2” Jenelle Evans for the fact that in 2017 she accused the North Carolina native of telling about her pregnancy to Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marrokin.

“After watching this week’s episode… now I know I accused the wrong person of leaking news about my pregnancy with Lux,” the 30—year-old author of Pride Over Pity told her Instagram followers on Thursday, April 7. “With that said, I wanted to officially apologize to my former co-star Jenelle for unfairly accusing her of leaking news about my pregnancy when I was pregnant with Lux. At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed because of a moment I had to announce in my own timeline, and I expressed those feelings against whoever I thought caused them.”

Further, the Pennsylvania native wrote that she spoke “very frankly” about her life, noting: “Sometimes people forget that I am a person, and very real feelings are involved here. It was one of those times when I was in a lot of pain.”

The co-host of the podcast “Coffee Convos” concluded: “In general, no one likes to admit that they are wrong, and I wanted to apologize to Janelle. I’m sorry.”

While the Hustle and Heart author explained in a social media upload caption that she would “tag” Evans, 30, but the creator of JE Cosmetics “blocked” her account. “Jenelle, I hope you can see this,” Lowry wrote.

MTV colleague Catelyn Lowell shared her support, commenting: “Taking responsibility can be so difficult, but it’s so nice when you do it right??? What a growth and strength on your part!”

In February 2017, news broke that the co-host of the podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” was pregnant with baby #3 after the birth of sons Isaac, 12, and Lincoln, 8, in 2010 and 2013 from the former Joe Rivera and 29-year-old Marrokin, respectively. Lux, Lowry’s first son by new boyfriend Chris Lopez, appeared six months later. In 2020, she gave birth to Creed, the second son from 28-year-old Lopez.

The public apology of the author of “Love is Chewing gum” sounded a few days after Vee Rivera, Joe’s wife and Lowry’s co-host on “Baby Mamas”, was shown on Tuesday, April 5, in an episode of the MTV series, which revealed that it was she who blabbed to Marrokin.

Vee, 30, apologized to Lowry on the show, saying she “obviously” wished she hadn’t shared the secret.

“I do not know, maybe it’s because of everything I felt in the past, besides the fact that I had a baby and I was going through the postpartum period. I didn’t have anyone here and I felt miserable,” the New Jersey native explained. “I do not know if I wanted someone else to hurt or something like that, which is not normal. I would never do that to you or anyone else again. I know how deeply it hurt you.”

Lowry spoke to Leah Messer about the situation, saying, “She didn’t just leak my pregnancy to [Marrokin], she [also] told him —which is a complete lie —that my miscarriage that I had with him might not have been his. But I never cheated on him, and it was a planned pregnancy. So because she put doubts in him, I just felt that… this part is unforgivable.” (The podcast co-hosts are still releasing new episodes of their show.)