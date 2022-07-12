“Teen Mom 2” Alum Kailyn Lowry Explains The Drama Surrounding Boyfriend Elijah Scott’s Infidelity Rumors

Kailyn Lowry Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The star of the TV series “Teen Mom 2” Kaylin Lowry clarifies the rumors about the contradictory rumors about the beginning of her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

The 30-year-old host of the podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” on Monday, July 11, opened a Q&A with fans through her Instagram story, answering a question about 23-year-old Scott and his alleged infidelity.

“Did your boyfriend have a relationship when you moved in next door to him?” the fan asked, to which the mother of four children replied: “Yes, but he didn’t cheat on her. We got together some time after they broke up, despite what some firmly believe.”

The author of the book “Pride over Pity” is the mother of sons Isaac, 12 years old (with ex-Joe Rivera), Lincoln, 8 years old (with ex-husband Javi Marrokin), and Lux, 5 years old, and Creed, 24 months (with ex-boyfriend Chris). Lopez) — started dating Scott in April, and soon after that he moved in with her. In the June episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos”, she revealed that they have been dating for “three months”.

April was a busy month for the former MTV character. In addition to her new romance with a builder, she sold her old house in Delaware for $460,000, The Sun reports. According to the publication, she made a profit of almost $ 170,000. In the same month, Lowry’s libel suit against former co-star in the movie “Teen Mom 2” Briana DeJesus was dismissed, and she was forced to pay the Florida native more than $ 100,000.

Lowry and her children officially moved into their new home in February, although she has been demonstrating the progress of building an individual home since 2021. According to The Sun, the host of the podcast “Barely Famous” purchased the property for $ 800,000. Her house has six bedrooms, a podcasting studio, a home office and more.

As for her relationship with Scott, Lowry revealed on the June episode of “Coffee Convos” that it was she who “stalked” the builder. “Yes, you did,” he replied then.

As for their future together, the Hustle and Heart author revealed on the July episode of Barely Famous that she is considering bandaging her “tubes”—although she doesn’t necessarily want to exclude baby #5 by telling the listener. that she’s not sure if she wants more children.

“My boyfriend doesn’t have kids of his own, so it could be any way,” she said in Coffee Convos a month before.