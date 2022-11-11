Teen Dance Gavin Dance welcomes Tilian Pearson after sexual assault allegations

“We are a resilient group who has always believed in redemption”

Dance Gavin Dance has welcomed the return of Tilian Pearson to the band after the vocalist left this summer due to allegations of sexual harassment.

The first accusations against Pearson appeared in early June, when a woman said on Reddit that the singer “preyed” on her during several interactions. Pearson responded directly to her accusations, writing in his own statement that “every sexual act was committed solely by mutual consent.”

However, soon after, another Reddit user claimed that Pearson forced her to have sex. He subsequently stated that he considered their meeting to be a “consensual experience,” and stated that he would “undergo an intensive care program to solve this problem directly.”

Around the same time, many other accusations appeared on social media, and on June 3, Dance Gavin Dance shared a statement in which they confirmed that Pearson would “leave the band.”

Later, the band was excluded from the Coheed And Cambria tour, where they were supposed to open up.

Now, according to Consequence, Dance Gavin Dance has published a statement online in which he reports that Pearson has returned to the fold. They started the message by mentioning the death of their bassist Tim Ferick in April.

“If the past year has taught us something, it’s that everyone copes with grief differently, and Tilian is no exception,” the message says.

“When Tilian told us about his substance abuse problem, which has escalated in recent months, we all agreed that he needed time to reset his life to avoid the tragic fate of so many artists before him.”

DGD continued: “We are a stable group that has always believed in redemption, and we have seen the hard work that Tilian has done to solve and overcome the problem that has plagued him for years.

“That’s why we welcome him back to the band. We are proud of his progress and look forward to seeing you all on tour next year.”

In a separate statement, Pearson said the loss of Ferick “sent him on a path of self-destruction,” but once again denied any wrongdoing regarding the sexual assault allegations.

“I’ve spent the last few months in an alcohol rehabilitation program along with an intensive series of therapy sessions to reassess my life and how I want to live it.

“It became clear to me and my bandmates that this was what had to happen for me to continue working in the band, and I will always appreciate their understanding, support and the time they gave me to get my life back on track.”

He continued: “I hate the power I’ve allowed alcohol to have over my life. I want to apologize to the band and all the fans of Dance Gavin Dance and assure you that my mistakes are solely my own and should never be reflected on other members.

“It is also important for me to pay attention to what has been distorted and distorted during my absence from the group. The work I’ve done on myself and my substance abuse problems has nothing to do with any kind of sexual harassment. I have never had sex or any intimate relationship without the consent of a partner.”

Pearson concluded: “I hope this clears up the events of the last few months, and I’m excited to reunite with the band and see you all on tour in 2023.”

Dance Gavin Dance released his 10th studio album “Jackpot Juicer” in July and toured with him in the summer. Former contestant Kurt Travis replaced Tilian Pearson on these shows.