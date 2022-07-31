Teddy Mellencamp Says Jim Edmonds is “So angry” that She shared a Wedding invitation with Her Ex Megan King

So I’m not happy. After Teddy Mellencamp and Megan King cringed over Jim Edmonds and Courtney O’Connor’s wedding invitation, the former baseball player called them out.

“Oh, Jimmy is so angry,” the 41-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” graduate wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, July 30, sharing an alleged text message with 52-year-old Edmonds. “[I] tried to apologize.”

According to Mellencamp’s screenshots, the former MLB star allegedly asked if the 37-year-old King had sent her a copy of the invitation, noting that it was “hard to believe” since the engaged couple had sent their guests only 18 letters. The Indiana native, for her part, replied that she “blinded” King after she received a message about saving the date via Instagram DM.

Edmonds, who got engaged to a 37-year-old real estate agent in August 2021, apparently asked Mellencamp to show him the receipts, but she didn’t want to “give away the person” who sent the message. “I’m happy to have Courtney[sic] in the group to discuss and apologize for showing this,” she wrote, referring to her podcast “Two T’s in a Pod.”

The Bravo personality continued in her text message, “I’m not going to fight you. And the invitation was also posted in someone’s Instagram story. I can apologize, but I’ll leave it at that.”

The conversation apparently angered Edmonds, who advised her to “clean up her own shit” and “stop worrying about other people[sic] before it comes back to bite you in the ass.”

While Edmonds, who allegedly claimed Mellencamp was “trash” for insulting his fiancee, has not publicly spoken about his alleged conversation with the Celebrity Big Brother alum, she doubled down on it via her Instagram story.

“If he gets so upset, if he jokes about being invited to the capsule. Yikes,” Mellencamp signed her text screenshots on Saturday, playing Demi Lovato’s track “Sorry Not Sorry.” “PSA to angry men. That’s not it.”

John Mellencamp’s daughter also defended her decision to share the couple’s heated exchange. “For the record, I would never have shared these texts if he hadn’t spoken to me the way he did in them,” Teddy explained. “I was happy to apologize [and note that] his fiancee and I have aesthetic differences in invitations.”

Teddy and the Real Housewives of Orange County graduate made headlines a few days earlier after publicly criticizing Edmonds’ wedding invitations.

“Sorry, this is very disgusting,” King co—host of “Two T’s in a Pod” said on Thursday, July 28, in the release of her podcast. “And I just need to [read] it. It says: “Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl.” Gentleman: black tie or white coat, like James [Bond].”

The Missouri native, who has a 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with Edmonds, told Teddy that she had not seen invitations before. She added: “Okay, okay, I mean, everyone has their own style. I mean, it’s implied [that Jim is James Bond here].”

King, whose divorce from the center fielder was finalized in May 2021, also said on Thursday that the exes do not talk, but only bring up together through a smartphone app.

“I do not know what co—parenting is,” the model previously joked to Us Weekly in February about their relationship, noting that their three children mostly live with her. “I have problems communicating [with him]. In order to be a co-parent, you have to communicate, right? Yes, so that would be a good start. …Jim hates me. It’s terrible.”