Teddy Mellencamp and Megan King’s reaction to Jim Edmonds’ wedding invitation: “It’s very disgusting”

Save the date? While Jim Edmonds and Courtney O’Connor are planning their romantic wedding, his ex-wife Megan King, it would seem, reacted doubtfully to their invitation.

“I’m sorry, this is very unpleasant,” Teddy Mellencamp told the 37—year-old former graduate of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Thursday, July 28, in the release of her podcast “Two T’s in a Pod,” noting that she received an invitation from the engaged couple via DM on social networks. “And I just need to [read] it. It says: “Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl.” Gentleman: black tie or white coat, like James [Bond].”

King, whose divorce from the 52-year-old former Cardinals player was finalized in May 2021, admitted to 41-year-old Mellencamp that she had not previously seen the duo dating. “Okay, okay, I mean, everyone has their own style,” the Missouri native reacted during a podcast on Thursday. “I mean, it’s implied [that Jim is James Bond].”

The former Bravo star, who has a 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes, also talked about co-parenting during the conversation.

“As for Jim, no, we don’t talk,” she told the Celebrity Big Brother alumni, noting that she also doesn’t talk to his older children from previous marriages. “We have to use this app, it’s called “Our Family Master”, that’s why we use it. I mean, the court told us about it, and I know a lot of people who use it.”

She added: “In this app, you can see time and date stamps and everything else, and it’s harder to track with a text message if something in writing needs to be used in court to make sure both sides are in the best condition. behaviour. … My co-parenting situation doesn’t exist.”

King and the retired baseball star, who got married in October 2014, openly talked about their difficult relationship when they raised three kids.

“I do not know what co—parenting is,” the model joked to Us Weekly in February, noting that Aspen, Hayes and Hart mostly live with her. “I have problems communicating [with him]. In order to be a co-parent, you have to communicate, right? Yes, so that would be a good start. …Jim hates me. It’s terrible.”

Shortly after Edmonds and the 37-year-old real estate agent got engaged in August 2021, O’Connor became a “secret thing” that King should raise amicably.

“That says a lot, because I don’t talk to her either,” the host of the Intimate Knowledge podcast told us at the time. “I don’t think [the kids] like it. I don’t think they know anything else, but I don’t think they like it. I wish we could discuss something about our children, but we can’t.”

During Thursday’s conversation, John Mellencamp’s daughter tried to get King to tell more about her ex-husband, even asking if she thought Edmonds was a narcissist.

“I mean, I think you could Google [it] very quickly and spend about five minutes [reading] my relationship, and anyone could make that decision for themselves,” she replied subtly.

Edmonds and O’Connor did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.