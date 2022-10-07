Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham reacted positively to being called a “sex symbol”

Just last weekend, Hannah Waddingham appeared in the movie “Hocus Pocus 2” as part of the iconic cast in a gorgeous but daring outfit, and she looked amazing. In addition, for the past two years she has played Rebecca Welton in the TV series Ted Lasso, and she looks super “fit,” as Keely describes her, and is an absolute boss. Many people love Waddingham, and now she is called a “sex symbol”, and she got an A plus after learning about this news.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Waddingham was asked about the physical demands of a musical theater veteran and working with Ted Lasso. She cited the stamina and agility needed to keep up with Jason Sudeikis, who used to work on the dynamic Saturday Night Live program. She also talked about her history in musical theater and how she had to stay in great shape to keep up with this industry. Then the interviewer wrote that Waddingham is “one of the most beloved sex symbols of Apple TV+,” to which the actress replied:

I really don’t think I’m a sex symbol. Actually, I think I’m a bit of an asshole.

Maybe in the first season of Ted Lasso, Rebecca was “a bit of an asshole,” but both the character of the second season and Waddingham in real life seem like rays of the sun. For example, when Waddingham was one of the winners of the 2021 Emmy Awards, she was so excited and sweet during her performance that I wanted to become her best friend. Not to mention that she looked great.

Waddingham then outlined her thoughts about being called a sex symbol, and they’re funny, she said:

Do you think that I… excuse me, did you just say that you consider me a sex symbol?! Are you really putting me in this camp? Okay, yes, I think I’ll agree… But I never considered myself something pleasant, what you said, because my body has always been my instrument! I just had to keep it up because musical theater is so exhausting, you know? So if you think I’m sexy, honestly, it’s just a fluke.

Oh, Hannah, I don’t think it’s a happy accident. Both Rebecca and Waddingham are great people inside and out. Also, if you just look at the plot of season 2, it’s obvious that some characters found Rebecca sexy (I’m looking at you, Sam Obisanya). I’m curious to see how their romance will develop in the third season.

Despite the fact that the 3rd season of Ted Lasso is not included in the TV program for 2022, it is still popular and people are talking about it. The show has faced delays with filming, and Waddingham explained that they started filming in February last year. She also talked about the fact that this may be the last season, and noted that the upcoming part is beautiful.

Although we’ll have to wait a while to see the 3rd season of the popular Apple TV+ show, you can still watch the gorgeous Waddingham and her equally beautiful co-stars in the 1st and 2nd seasons of Ted Lasso with an Apple TV+ subscription.