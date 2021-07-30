Ted Lasso: Season 2 Was Inspired by Foo Fighters Music

Ted Lasso: In a recent interview with After School Radio, along with Mark Hoppus, bassist for the band Blink-182, Jason Sudeikis, protagonist of Ted Lasso, talked about how a song by the band Foo Fighters inspired the plot of the 2nd season of the Apple comedy series TV+.

According to him, the song “My Hero”, released in 1998 by the band, directly influenced some specific points in the narrative of the episodes. “The first time I heard this song, I felt so inspired that I was able to visualize an entire movie about it,” revealed Sudeikis, who in addition to starring in the production is also one of its co-creators.

“I’ve never talked to Gus [Brandt] or Dave [Grohl] or any of the guys in the band about what I believe this song is. But some of those themes were literally used in Season 2 of Ted Lasso, something I hadn’t thought of until I heard it again,” explained the actor.

“The idea of ​​false prophets or not finding your heroes. We covered all of this,” he commented. “People are human. I always pay close attention when a song becomes an inspirational muse, even when in the end it isn’t used,” he added, saying he always saw a narrative in “My Hero”.

Ted Lasso: Learn about Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series

Also during the interview, Jason Sudeikis stated that several songs were always present in his creative process and that the first time he heard “My Hero”, many feelings resonated for him, as he had just moved to Chicago in order to try to start. his artistic career.

To this day, many people believe the Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994 and a close friend Dave Grohl had during his time with the band Nirvana.

Although Grohl once stated that “there is definitely an element about Kurt in this song,” the musician also claimed that the composition was dedicated to everyday heroes.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso continues to air every Friday on Apple TV+.