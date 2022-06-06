“Ted Lasso” ends Season 3: the reaction of the sports world

After two incredibly successful seasons, the football comedy-drama “Ted Lasso” has been renewed for a third season. Unfortunately, the third season will be the last.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Ted Lasso star and screenwriter Brett Goldstein said Season 3 will be written as the show’s final season. But he couldn’t help but joke that “everyone will die” in the end.

“We’re writing it like (it’s ending),” Goldstein said. “It was planned that there would be three of them. Spoiler alert — everyone will die.”

Goldstein’s statement echoed the words of showrunner Jason Sudeikis, who indicated that he did not expect the series to last more than three seasons. Sudeikis, who plays the main character, said back in 2021 that he imagined a story consisting of three arches, and that he is grateful enough that he was given the chance to start with three seasons.

“The story I know is the one I wanted to tell, and it’s the story we tell with a lot of people in front of and behind the camera, so there’s no way I’m typing every keystroke and saying every word,” Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly in the past year. “This is far from the case. But the story being told — this three—season arch – is the one I see, know and understand. I’m glad they’re willing to pay for these three seasons. And what will happen then, who knows? I don’t know.”

As expected, sports fans are almost overwhelmed by this news:

Ted Lasso, the story of an American football coach who was hired by an English football club, was first shown on Apple TV+ in 2020 and was immediately met with universal critical acclaim.

The first season received a total of 20 Emmy Award nominations — a record for the first season of a comedy. Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and the show itself received top awards for their performances.

Rarely does any sports show receive such critical acclaim as a comedy. But Sudeikis, Goldstein and the others really distinguished themselves by this.

Ted Lasso may be coming to an end, but it could lead to a surge of new sports-themed IP addresses.