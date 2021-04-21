Ted Lasso: 2nd season of the Apple TV + series gets a trailer; look!

Ted Lasso: This Tuesday (20), streaming Apple TV + released an unpublished trailer for the second season of Ted Lasso. The production will start distributing its new episodes starting on July 23rd.

Starring Jason Sudeikis, the comedy series also features Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Andrea Anders and Keeley Hazell in the main cast.

Going against all odds, the 1st season of Ted Lasso was quite successful with the audience when it debuted in August 2020, starting from a very simple premise. The plot features an inexperienced football coach who needs to save the team of a multimillionaire businesswoman.

Next season, it seems, the main character will have to deal with even greater challenges in his work, in addition to having his inherent optimism.

Check out the full trailer:

Ted Lasso: Season 1 of the series has been nominated for several important awards

With 10 episodes, the 1st season of Ted Lasso yielded good results to the producers, who were nominated for several categories of television awards. In fact, Jason Sudeikis won the last editions of the Screen Actors Guild Award and the Golden Globe for his performance in the series.

The writers guild award, the Writers Guild Awards, also awarded the production with the title of Best New Series and Best Comedy Series. At the Critics Choice Award, Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham were also awarded.

Thus, expectations are high for the launch of the 2nd season, considering that the team led by Ted Lasso ended up being demoted. Somehow, everyone will have to face the situation in a different way to be able to overcome their own adversities.

Let’s wait for more news!