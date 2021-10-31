Tecno Camon 18i with MediaTek processor introduced

Known for its phones that appeal to the middle segment, Tecno introduced the Camon 18i model. Here are the features of the new phone of the series…

Tecno debuted with the Camon 18i. Introducing the Camon 18 and Camon 18 Pro models in the past months, the company introduced its more affordable phone this time.

Tecno Camon 18i hit the stage! Here are the features

Tecno Camon 18i has HD+ resolution and 90 Hz screen refresh rate; The offering was showcased with a large 6.6 inch IPS LCD display. In addition, there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera placed in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

When we move to the back of the phone, 48 Megapixel main camera; It is accompanied by two cameras consisting of a QVGA and an AI assist camera.



When we look at the internal equipment of Tecno Camon 18i, 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM options welcome us. The memory of the phone, which comes with 128 GB of internal storage, can be expanded up to 256 GB with a microSD card. On the other hand, the device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor, which is also found in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

The Camon 18i comes with a powerful 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone, which charges via Type-C, also offers dual SIM card support. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack; owning device; It comes out of the box with Android 11 based HiOS 7.6 operating system.

Tecno Camon 18i technical specifications

– Display: HD+ / 6.6 inch / IPS LCD / 90 Hz screen refresh

– Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor

– Memory and storage: 4GB RAM / 6GB RAM – 128GB Storage / 256GB storage

– Rear camera: 48 Megapixel main camera / QVGA camera / AI camera

– Front camera: 16 Megapixel selfie camera

– Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support

– Operating system: HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

Tecno Camon 18i selling price

As for pricing, the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Tecno Camon 18i will come at a price of $189. In addition, it is quite possible that the device will offer other hardware options.