Technology Wonders Introduced by Samsung

The second biggest Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is behind. Samsung has unveiled 5 new technology wonders, especially the new flagship Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Let’s look at the advanced devices of the Android world together.

Having organized the Unpacked event twice a year, Samsung first appeared with the Galaxy S20 family and the new Galaxy Buds + headphones on February 11, 2020. This year we left behind the second Unpacked event of the year, which is held every summer. Along with the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, the new foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 2 was on stage.

Except for two advanced smartphones, Samsung showed off its new tablet Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 + family, Galaxy Watch3 smart watch and Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphones. Turkey immediately after the event’s official web store Samsung Galaxy Live Buds headphones Ultra Note20 hediyeli a pre-order campaign began.

Touching on the details of his partnership with Microsoft at launch, Samsung also gave the good news that we can access all Xbox Game Pass games on both Note20’s and Tab S7’s. Yes, high-end productions of console and PC world (Gears 5 etc.) will be able to be played with cloud system access on Samsung’s next generation Android-based devices. We take a close look at all the devices we see in the Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra:

We want to start the conversation with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Because this smartphone may be one of the best Android phones ever released. It can literally be the king of the upper segment with its lines bearing today’s design trends, material quality and high equipment features. We say it might be, because after we receive the phone, we will post its detailed review on our YouTube channel and say our last words.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 appears as a more affordable phone that exemplifies its big brother. Although Galaxy Note20s are positioned as the best in the Android world, the high prices in our country may force consumers to take a step back. If you are looking for a high budget device again, we recommend you to take a look at Galaxy Note20s. You can find all technical specifications of the devices here.

Galaxy Z Fold2:

Foldable phones are a trunk show for Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip, which we saw last year with the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S20s, was a good experience not only for Samsung, but also to see the entire smartphone industry and consumer expectations. Now we are witnessing that these experiences come together and gather in Galaxy Z Fold2.

Compared to the first Galaxy Fold, a bigger and more useful screen in closed position – that is, in phone mode – and a flatter and again large screen in open position – in tablet mode – welcomes us. With the 7.6-inch tablet screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 turns into a phone when folded, as if it is not a very accessible technology for today. However, the line that Samsung will go in the near future has become more or less clear. You can find detailed technical specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 2 here.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +:

The competition between the most powerful devices in the tablet class is now as controversial as the competition in the computer class. Especially when the quality of 5G technology and other wireless networks increase; It is possible to reach services that demand expensive PC hardware through cloud systems. For example, one of these services is Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. Samsung has announced that with the agreement, all Game Pass games can be played with Tab S7 and S7 +. We have learned that the Note20 and Note20 Ultra are included in the Xbox deal.

It is unknown where cloud technologies take tablets. However, the point Samsung wants to achieve is to make tablets competitor to laptops and Microsoft is one of the most suitable partnerships for this. Although Android and Windows are two different ecosystems, the level of compatibility will increase over time. With its advanced drawing capabilities and 120 Hertz screen, you can access all the features of Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 + here.

If you order through the online store S7 Galaxy Tab According to Samsung Meanwhile, Turkey’s statement, the sheath keyboard is a gift. Galaxy Tab S7 has 5.499 TL and Tab S7 + has 6.999 TL.

Galaxy Watch3:

Always carrying design marks from classic wristwatches in its smart watches, Samsung can combine high technology with this understanding. The same is true for the new Galaxy Watch3. Watch3, which comes in two different sizes, 41 mm and 44 mm, has a Super AMOLED screen that facilitates vision in bright environments.

The most remarkable feature of the Galaxy Watch3 although not the phone with support for ESI in use in Turkey can be used even when you are away. You can find detailed technical specifications and other details of the device, which will be on sale with the starting price of 2.299 TL.

Galaxy Buds Live:

Following Galaxy Buds and Buds +, Samsung has added another to its mainstream headphone series. Galaxy Buds Live, which has active noise canceling feature, has an innovative design that resembles a bean grain. The reason for this design is to ensure that it fits properly in the ear cavity and does not disturb the user.

Galaxy Buds Live’s usage time of up to 29 hours is quite remarkable. If you start using the headphones with a full filling without putting them in the box, you can use them for up to 8 hours. With active noise canceling, these times are stretched up to 21 hours and 6 hours respectively, so don’t be fooled. One of them is talking about quite impetus for wireless headphones weighing only 5.6 grams.

This is what we will transfer from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for now. All new devices that can be said about your opinion in the comments section, you can obtain information from sources on products purchased by browsing the pages Samsung Turkey. Galaxy Buds Live for Galaxy Note20 Ultra pre-orders; Do not forget about the special keyboard case gifts for Galaxy Tab S7 orders, see you …



