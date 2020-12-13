Technology will make smart cities more autonomous?

2021 will be a very important year for Brazil, marking not only the beginning of new municipal mandates, but the implementation of actions and policies for economic recovery in cities. It is very important that public policies already come with this DNA of resumption, especially in the first 100 days of administration of the new mayors.

From the perspective of smart cities, the strongest trends in this post-pandemic world were presented by one of our main Smart City Session keynotes, on December 8th and 9th, with smart cities expert Renato de Castro. One of these concepts is noteworthy: high tech, the latest technology applied to the citizen.

A contextualization

Living in the city of Rovolon, 5 km from the coronavirus epicenter in Italy, Castro has been assisting the Italian government in the economic recovery for the past ten months. Author of the book “A Cidade StartUp”, CEO of SmartUp, a Barcelona consulting firm specializing in digital transformation for cities, he is a member of the board of directors of Boston’s Leading Cities and an international ambassador for the Rio de Janeiro Operations Center (COR ).

In addition, Castro has more than two decades of experience serving as a global executive in countries in Asia, the Americas and Europe, and has visited more than 30 countries giving speeches and advising governments on urban development projects.

Hypertechnology

Castro points out that it is undeniable that hypertechnology and the new era of the industrial revolution were driven by the pandemic. What will change (and is already changing) is the direction of global investments in projects that make practical sense in people’s daily lives. An example is the urban delivery market, which is expected to handle up to 44 billion dollars over the next four years.

Whether with new applications and platforms developed – and applied – in the daily lives of the population, to define public transportation strategies, peak hours and fleet, or even to optimize services such as garbage collection, paving, definition of new roads cycle network, complaints and suggestions, the range of possibilities that are already being applied by city halls is vast.

A more developed city with more citizen engagement ends up becoming more autonomous from regional, state and national governments

Technology helps to expand the concept of “city-states”, as many public policies only make sense if thought of locally, as well as strategies for the sustainable development of cities.

Smart City Session

Within the theme of the “Legacy of Pandemia”, the Smart City Session brought together specialists to address issues such as the mobility paradigm, new priorities, public policies and solutions for future urban mobility; disruptions derived from Covid-19; and the future of digital transformation and the challenges of urban infrastructure in a scenario of connectivity.



