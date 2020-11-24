Technology giants at Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit

Other companies to speak at the 2-day Qualcomm Snapdragon event, which is expected to announce Qualcomm’s next flagship Snapdragon 875, namely the latest 5G chipsets, have been announced. World giants such as Sony, Verizon, One Plus and Xiomi will be speakers at the event to be held in Hawaii.

Qualcomm Snapdragon event will host giants

The times and dates have been announced for the keynote speeches of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit event. The event, which will be held on December 1-2 and will be broadcast live. Among the speakers at the event, there are people who lead the world of technology such as Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, Sony Mobile President Mitsuya Kishida and OnePlus’s Kyle Kiang. Looking at the topics, Sony Mobile President Mitsuya Kishida will discuss the company’s commitment to mobile games and Kyle Kiang, OnePlus’s marketing manager, will discuss Fortnite’s recent success in making its phones compatible with 90Hz. In addition, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun is planned to present his company’s collaboration with Qualcomm and introduce a new update.

The event will traditionally be opened by Qualcomm’s President, Cristiano Amon. Next, names like Nicki Palmer from Verizon and Naoki Tani from Japan’s leading telecommunications company NTT Docomo will take the stage.

The new Snapdragon 875 is expected to introduce the chipset at the event. The implementation of the 875, which will have new generation facial recognition and AI technologies, will be explained in detail by Clement Delangue, co-founder and CEO of Hugging Face. The event, which will not be attended face to face due to the pandemic, will be broadcast live on more than one platform. These platforms include Twitter, Youtube and its own website.



