Technology Giant Microsoft Is Moving Fast In The Crypto Field!

Microsoft, a US-based multinational technology company, has been taking firm steps forward in the sector since it stepped into the crypto money industry. So much so that the company published a new job posting in the cryptocurrency field today. Here are the details…

Microsoft Looking for Crypto Business Development Manager

Microsoft, one of the largest technology companies in the world, published a new job posting on its official website today. With this job posting, Microsoft announced that it is looking for a business development manager in the field of crypto money.

While the crypto money market continues to develop day by day, giant companies continue to turn to this area. So much so that with this move, Microsoft aims to increase its dominance in the crypto money field.

On the other hand, the giant technology company started to take steps for the Metaverse ecosystem last month.

Giant Company Stepped into Metaverse

In addition to its work in the crypto space, Microsoft also entered the Metaverse ecosystem. The giant company announced on January 18 that it has acquired Activision Blizzard, the video game producer behind hit games such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush, for $ 68.7 billion.

With this acquisition, Microsoft made a quick entry into the Metaverse ecosystem.

With its acquisition of Activision, Microsoft will also attract approximately 400 million monthly users and gain access to some of the world’s most popular games, which are expected to form the cornerstone of the metaverse.

On the other hand, with the joining of video game maker Activision to Microsoft, Activision will enable Blizzard to reach its capabilities in a wide variety of artificial intelligence and programming.