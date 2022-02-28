Technology Giant Ericsson Revealed That It Bribed Millions Of Dollars To Terrorist Organization ISIS

A report on Ericsson revealed that the company has virtually become the financier of the terrorist organization ISIS in Iraq. Allegedly, Ericsson bribed ISIS so that his work would not be disrupted when Mosul was occupied. It is also stated that some Ericsson employees were taken hostage during this process.

An incident that can be described as a scandal has emerged regarding the world’s largest telecommunications company Ericsson. According to the allegations made by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Ericsson has disregarded the lives of its employees in Iraq ‘in order not to spoil their business’ in recent years. It is claimed that Ericsson is trying to continue his work despite the terrorist organization ISIS and even some of his employees were taken hostage by terrorists.

As a matter of fact, Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm made a statement on this issue last week and admitted that they had bribed ISIS. Ekholm said the reason for this was to facilitate travel in Iraq. However, it seems that there is more than what is mentioned in the explanations. Company employees in Mosul, which was occupied by ISIS in June 2014, continued to be employed despite the advice of lawyers. As a result of the developments, Ericsson succumbed to the blackmail of the terrorists and became the financier of the terrorist organization.

Millions of dollars in bribes

According to the information in the Ericsson report prepared by ICIJ, one of the company’s engineers, Affan, was sent to meet with ISIS to negotiate. However, it is stated that the terrorist organization took the engineer hostage and a ransom of $ 2.4 million was demanded for his release. Moreover, it is also included in the report in question that Affan and some Ericsson officials were taken hostage by ISIS and they were released after a while. However, the circumstances of Ericsson employees’ release remain a mystery. On the other hand; As Borje Ekholm said, it is stated that there are various agreements between ISIS and Ericsson and the continuation of the company’s work is within the scope of these agreements. So Ericsson seems to have continued to run the company’s work in Iraq by funding ISIS.

Various names related to the report were also reached. An industry source, who asked not to be named in order to avoid losing his job, said: “Ericsson knew what was going on. No one in their right mind would contact ISIS directly. That’s why they outsourced it to them. The militants took a stake in every project in Mosul. Thus, they made millions of dollars.” used the phrases. Ericsson, on the other hand, did not make any statement about the report.