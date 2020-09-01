Technological 2021 Peugeot 3008 Introduced

Peugeot introduced the 2021 Peugeot 3008, the renewed version of the popular SUV model 3008. The new 3008, which is much more handsome and muscular than before, has improved itself technologically.

The 2021 Peugeot 3008, which is the newest SUV model of the French car brand Peugeot, was introduced with its reinterpreted design, improved interior and safety technologies and hybrid engine option.

Competing with the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Karoq and Nissan Qashqai, the 2021 Peugeot 3008 has a more futuristic grille design, unlike the previous 3008’s traditional grille design. In addition, the headlights, which extend in two parts, have been replaced by a monolithic headlight design.

When we look at the interior design of the renewed 2021 Peugeot 3008, we see that the steering wheel, front console and instrument panel preserves the design almost exactly. The touchscreen infotainment screen, which is becoming more and more important, has grown significantly.

Peugeot, which does not prefer to make major changes in interior and exterior design except for a few renovations, has also kept the engine options of the 2021 Peugeot 3008 similar to the previous model. Accordingly, you will be able to buy the 2021 Peugeot 3008 by choosing one of two gasoline, one diesel and two hybrid engine options.

2021 Peugeot 3008 engine options

130 horsepower 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine

1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with 180 horsepower

130 horsepower 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel engine

225 horsepower front-wheel drive hybrid (55 kilometers on electricity)

330 horsepower all-wheel drive hybrid (55 kilometers on electricity)

Night vision technology, optionally available in the 2021 Peugeot 3008, can detect pedestrians, cyclists and large animals at night and show them to the driver on the digital display screen, thanks to the infrared cameras of the vehicle. There is also a cruise control with stop-and-go capability in automatic transmission versions.

The 2021 Peugeot 3008 will be available on the European market later this year. Although Peugeot does not officially reveal the price of the vehicle, entry-level versions are expected to cost £ 30,000 and hybrid versions £ 40,000.



