Technocral: Elon Musk’s new title under Tesla

Elon Musk has added a new title to its portfolio. Musk, who is the CEO of more than one company, has now decided to place the title of “Tesla’s Technocral” next to them. Tesla’s chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, also got a new title straight out of Game of Thrones. Kirkhorn will now be referred to as the “Master of Money” in Tesla.

Tesla announced the new titles of its executives in a statement sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It’s worth noting that these “fun” titles didn’t change Musk and Kirkhorn’s original roles at Tesla. Musk will continue to serve as Tesla CEO and Kirkhorn as chief financial officer of the company.

Tesla already has more serious problems. Last week, a fire broke out at the company’s factory in Fremont. This factory was on the agenda with the incidence of many COVID-19 cases last year.

Elon Musk and Tesla were recently sued by investor Chase Gharrity. Garrity alleged that Musk had previously violated the agreement with the SEC through his Twitter posts.