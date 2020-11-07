Techno Viking delivering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft pays its particular tribute to Techno Viking, which this time gets down to business handing out copies of the next Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has everything ready to hit the market on November 10. While the last days are crossed out in the calendar, the French company boasts of a Viking with a curious promotional gag.

In the video, which you can see at the head of the news, we see a Viking-looking man devastate everything in his path to get a copy of the game and be able to distribute it. That leads him to use rudimentary tools, such as his special wheelbarrow-shaped Drakkar, wooden paddle at the ready.

What if the Techno Viking was responsible for selling Assassin's Creed Valhalla? He has quite a special way of handling those games. 😳#TechnoViking #LikeaViking#AssassinsCreedValhalla – 10.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/wvsvSOT6Rp — Ubisoft Belgium (@ubisoftbe) November 4, 2020

Ubisoft Belgium alludes to those who comb gray hair with its particular tribute to Techno Viking, the protagonist of one of the virals of the early 21st century. “My,” as the song is titled, has had more than 5 million views on one of its re-uploads. If you visit the internet often, surely you have seen it before: it’s time to dance house to the sound of the Northerners.

You can visit the original video below.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Released November 10

The new installment of the Ubisoft saga will take us directly to the 9th century. The Viking clan led by Eivor, our protagonist, decides to set sail for other horizons. Our destination will be the shores of England, who will see a tide of warriors never seen before in those parts. On October 15 we shared our final impressions after more than 5 hours at the controls. The cards are already on the table.

Next November 10 is not a date chosen at random; in fact, the company advanced its launch to coincide with the arrival of the new generation of Microsoft. Xbox Series X | S will see the first Assassin’s Creed optimized for its hardware, 9 days later to do the same on PS5. From the same 10 you can find it on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.



