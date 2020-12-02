Technical Indicators For Bitcoin Point To Critical Levels

Some technical indicators and on-chain measurements for Bitcoin show critical points. Factors that show the transfer volume and the 1-year active supply percentage in the measure of profit for Bitcoin point to a drop in BTC.

Bitcoin price retreated to $ 19,900 yesterday, after experiencing a mid-scale correction, dropping to $ 18,300. BTC started a new rally, up almost 50% in November. While most people claimed that the $ 20,000 threshold would be exceeded in the rally that went towards the all-time record yesterday, according to the on-chain net unrealized profit / loss measurement, Bitcoin had not yet reached the highest levels in the bull run.

Although Bitcoin is really close to $ 20,000 by on-chain measurement, it fell to $ 18,000 before reaching the record. What is next for BTC, which has dropped almost 2 thousand dollars with the aggressive sales pressure that it has experienced at an all-time record of 20 thousand dollars and what does the technical analysis say?

According to this indicator, a decrease may come

With the price now around $ 18k, the percentage of transfer volume in the measure of profit may indicate a new correction. According to this indicator released by Glassnode, this factor shows the percentage of times the price of the relevant cryptocurrency during its previous movements was lower than the current price.

The percentage of transfer volume in the measure of profit for Bitcoin tracks the amount of on-chain BTC and the profit it generates. This indicator can be used to identify local peaks when trading in the bull market. A move above 65% usually indicates a tipping point for Bitcoin and indicates that a drop may come soon.

This on-chain indicator is currently positioned above 70%, the highest level it has seen since January 2018. BTC, which entered a long-term downward trend in 2018, dropped to its lowest level of $ 3,100 per year. According to FXStreet’s John Isige, if the date repeats, a new fall for BTC could be on the way.

Investors sell their Bitcoins when they see attractive profits

The measurement, published by CoinMetrics, showing on-chain supply activities for Bitcoin, shows that volatility increases significantly as investors move their previously dormant BTC. Moved Bitcoins are interpreted as being sold or moved from one address or exchange to another to cash out profits.

Currently, the 1-year active supply percentage of the total BTC supply stands at 38.4%. The indicator showed 36.5% in September. According to this factor and the measure of transfer volume in the profit measurement, as Bitcoin investors reach attractive profit levels, the selling pressure increases and the downward path may be confirmed.

Is it possible to visit the $ 16,500 level for Bitcoin?

The TD Sequential Indicator recently pointed to a sell signal on the 4-hour chart. This measure of sales showed the green nine candles and was observed just before the ongoing correction. According to analyst Isige, with the increase in sales activity, Bitcoin could start a prolonged free fall.

BTC can continue its uptrend if it closes one day above the 50 hour moving average; otherwise, it may decline to $ 16,500. More traders can join the network if the TD Sequential Indicator offers a buy signal in the coming days. According to Isige, transactions over $ 19,000 are key to breaking the $ 20,000 record for Bitcoin.



