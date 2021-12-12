Technical Analysis: Holo (HOT), Gala Coin and BTT Price Predictions!

With Bitcoin hitting the $42,000 levels, many altcoins tested their bottom support. Many altcoins could not recover even though the BTC price had reached the 50,000 mark. How long will this decline continue? What are the price predictions for Holo (HOT), Gala Coin and BTT in the short term?

Holo Coin Expert Comments

At the time of writing, Holo Coin continues to find buyers at $ 0.008506. On the four-hour chart, the RSI is below the neutral zone, confirming selling pressure. With the price slumping below $0.01, the moving averages also started sending bearish signals. In case the current 0.0085 region cannot be protected, testing of 0.0082 and 0.0035 supports may be on the agenda. Short-term investors need to be prepared for sudden price drops.

The price has dropped clearly below the ascending trendline. It may be a more secure option for investors who want to enter, to take a position above $ 0.0088. Apart from that, following the support areas we have mentioned closely may cause you to suffer less damage in the short term.

Can You Buy Gala Coins?

GALA made serious pricing with its strong team and the interest focused on the metaverse field. The price, which increased by 1000% compared to September, offered serious earning opportunities to its medium-term investors. Finding buyers at $0.58 at the time of writing, GALA is among the assets that made the least loss with a return of over 900% despite its recent decline.

The four-hour chart shows heavy selling pressure. The moving averages support the possibility of the price going up. The MACD is positive and the price is holding above the $0.55 support. If the $0.59 level can be exceeded, 0.7 and higher regions can be visited again.

BTT Coin Expert Comments

Despite the latest news, resale pressure by BTT Coin is evident. On the four-hour chart, the RSI is below the neutral zone and the MACD is negative, while the moving averages indicate that the price could slide further below the 0.003249 zone, where it is located. If the price loses the 0.0031 support, it could ease towards $0.0025.

As long as it does not lose its current region, there is a possibility that the price will continue in the rising trend that it started on December 6 (with the news). If the current price is lost, the 0.0030 region can be visited in the short term. If Bitcoin allows the market to breathe again, the levels of $ 0.0034 and $ 0.00377 can be seen again. Testing of 0.0041 resistance is expected in the long term.