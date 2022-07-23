Teaser trailer for the third season of “Star Trek: Picard”: a first look at the return of TNG actors

The premiere of the teaser trailer for the 3rd season of “Star Trek: Picard” took place at Comic-Con. “Star Trek: Picard” was one of the first streaming series in the expanded Paramount+ canon of the Star Trek universe, which began with “Star Trek: Discovery” and now includes such series as the prequel “Captain Pike” “Strange New Worlds”, as well as the animated series “Lower Decks and the Prodigy. Picard follows the later adventures of Patrick Stewart’s character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, who was the protagonist of the Star Trek: The Next Generation series, which aired for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994.

“Star Trek: Picard” has already enlisted several former TNG characters and actors for cameos, including Whoopi Goldberg as Ginan and John de Lancey as Q. However, the upcoming season 3 “Picard” will feature the most ambitious crossover. The show will reunite almost all the crew members of the USS Enterprise from the “Next Generation”, including LeVar Burton as Geordie La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Marina Sirtis as Dina Troy and Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher.

Paramount hosted a 90-minute “Star Trek Universe” panel today at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, where they presented some of the latest developments from their extensive sci-fi franchise. This included a special teaser for season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. The clip begins with Picard saying in front of an empty background: “You’re as good as the people around you are good,” before the rest of the actors appear one by one, accompanied by voiceover cues of their characters.

Although the filming of the 3rd season of “Picard” ended in March of this year, they are clearly not ready to show the real footage yet, since the premiere of 2023 is still far away. Although the teaser they finished looks like an intro to an episode of “The Real Housewives,” it’s still an exciting comeback. Although some of these actors have already performed their roles in earlier seasons of Picard, some are returning for the first time in many years.

Regardless of whether the characters in Star Trek: Picard have appeared separately before, this is the first time that so many of the Next Generation team have come together in quite some time. Fans of “Star Trek” will surely rejoice in any pieces of material they can get before the season premiere. Although season 3 will be the last in the series, now it will surely come out with a bang.