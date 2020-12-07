Teaser Poster Revealed Provides Several Creative Facts

A new poster for Riverdale season 5 shows a bloody mess and a 911 phone call. The Archie Comics-based teen horror drama has gained a passionate fanbase since its premiere on The CW in 2017.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed a promotional poster for Riverdale season 5 with a caption involving a 911 call. Aguirre-Sacasa has commented on a few things.

Saying that the first three episodes of the Riverdale season will be dedicated to tying up loose ends of season 4. The first five episodes of the season are titled “Climax,” Preppy Murders, “Graduation,” “Purgatory. “and” Homecoming “.

It could also provide clues to the events of the season for fans. Riverdale season 5 will premiere on January 20, 2021. Check out the poster below:

Due to the untimely ending of season 4, it’s safe to assume that the Riverdale writers had already planned what happens next before starting work on season 5.

The 911 call in Riverdale could be for Principal Honey: Betty and Jughead, being the responsible citizens that they are, do the right thing and call for murder, thus implicating themselves and their friends.



