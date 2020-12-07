Teaser Poster for Redmi 9 Power Released

China-based smartphone maker Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, has released a promotional poster for the soon to be introduced Redmi 9 Power model. The device is expected to be shown for the first time at an event to be held on December 15th.

Xiaomi-supported smartphone manufacturer Redmi, which has managed to attract attention with its price / performance phones, continues to work on new models. In this context, the company recently shared an official promotional poster for the Redmi 9 Power smartphone, which has been on the agenda with rumors recently.

Redmi 9 Power, which looks like a new model with its new name, will actually be a re-branded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which was released for the Chinese market last month. Therefore, the Redmi Note 9 will share the same features as 4G.

What will Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power offer?

The smartphone, which has an IPS LCD screen that supports FHD + resolution of 6.53 inches, will come out of the box with the MIUI 12 user interface based on Android 10. On the hardware side, the device takes its power from Snapdragon 662, on the memory side, it offers up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

When we turn the device to the back, the triple camera setup vertically placed in the upper left corner welcomes us. These are respectively 48 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front is an 8 MP selfie camera with a notch design.

Finally, to mention the battery, the Redmi 9 Power will have a 6,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support. Other notable features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speaker.

Redmi is expected to display its new smartphone at an event to be held on December 15th. We will continue to inform you if there are new developments regarding the device.



