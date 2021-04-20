Tears of Themis: how to sign up for its beta on iOS and Android; dates and requirements

Tears of Themis: We will tell you how you can sign up for the closed beta of Tears of Themis, a new otome genre project for iOS and Android by miHoYo.miHoYo, creators of the successful Genshin Impact, have plenty of experience in the world of mobile games. After releasing works such as Honkai Impact 3rd or Collapse Gakuen, Genshin himself also has a mobile version. Far from stopping and focusing on enhancing its latest creation (something that they have not stopped doing at any time since its launch), the Chinese company is about to launch a new title that points to success. Tears of Themis, an otome that mixes elements of romance with a detective adventure, will become available on both iOS and Android sometime this coming summer. For now, we can sign up for its free closed beta.

Dates to sign up for the Tears of Themis beta

Date and times to sign up for the beta: from April 18 at 2:00 p.m. (CET) until next May 6 at 2:00 p.m. (CET).

Beta date and times: from May 8 at 2:00 p.m. (CET) to May 18 at 9:00 p.m. (CET).

How to sign up for the Tears of Themis beta on iOS and Android

1.We go to the official page of the game

2.We press the button that we find at the bottom of the page

3.We select our preferred platform: Android or iOS

4.We add our email. It is important that it is the same one that is linked to the Google Play account or the iOS App Store respectively.

5.After that, we accept and a confirmation of the information will appear.

6.From that screen we can change the preferred language between English, Chinese, 7.Japanese or Korean (it will be for notifications, so don’t change it if you don’t know it).

In a few days, before the Beta begins, we will receive a personalized email offering us some additional steps to access the free trial of the game.