Teardown: patch brings realistic smoke effect of games

Developer Dennis Gustafsson shared a new Teardown video on his social networks, revealing impressive smoke effects that will be added in the next game update.

Currently in a state of early access, Teardown, an independent game of assaults, puzzle and action, won the preview of a new update bringing graphics and gameplay improvements. Among the novelties, the biggest highlight was the revolutionary smoke effects, which spread incredibly realistically across the scene as a construction is gradually destructive. Check it out below.

A lot of you have asked for more smoke sim. It is completely reworked and optimized in upcoming 0.7 and features full script control! pic.twitter.com/vzdgRVLTY2 — Dennis Gustafsson (@tuxedolabs) March 18, 2021

“Many of you have asked for more smoke simulation. It is completely reworked and optimized in the future [update] 0.7 and has complete control of the script!”

With extremely positive reviews on Steam, the smoke alone will not be able to further boost fan criticism for there is no higher rating than this.

Teardown is available for PC.