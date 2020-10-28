Tearaway Unfolded also reduces your load times

The original title from the creators of Dreams and Little Big Planet offers an optimization improvement after its last update.

PS5 is right around the corner. One of its most important features is its SSD hard drive, which will allow shorter loading times compared to its current generation console. However, in recent days, Sony Interactive Entertainment is releasing patches for some of the first party games in its catalog. The Last of Us: Remastered has been one of them, but not the only one. As published by VGC, Tearaway Unfolded (Media Molecule) load times have been shortened after the most recent update.

The British media has experimented with its copy and found that the reduction was approximately 15 seconds when loading the saved game (50 seconds before the patch, 35 seconds after its application). Other users have claimed an even more substantial improvement, although the video accompanying the VGC news has already been deleted. It has also not been specified whether the game is running on a PS4 or a PS4 Pro.

Drastic reduction in The Last of Us

The Last of Us: Remastered, one of the first video games on the console, has also improved in that regard, and has done so substantially. Whereas before it was necessary to wait more than 1 minute and a half to enjoy the story starring Ellie and Joel, now it takes less than 15 seconds to enter this post-apocalyptic United States.

There are still more titles that have been updated recently, although in these cases an improvement has not been detected on PS4. It is about God of War (2018) God of War III: Remastered, Concrete Genie and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Possibly, although there is no official confirmation, it is because they have prepared these games to work better on PS5.

Sony has already confirmed that God of War will run at 60 fps on its new console, while the remastering of the third installment will allow the transfer of saved games from PS4 to PS5.



