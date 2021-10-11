TeamSpeak 5.0 Is Available On The Windows 11 Store With News

TeamSpeak: The latest version of the TeamSpeak gaming communication app has been added to the Windows 11 Microsoft Store. The service on the new OS is actually the closed beta of the 5.0 app, which is also available for Windows 10, but requires pre-registration to purchase. access keys.

According to the company, when the new TeamSpeak becomes available in “open beta”, a download link on the “old” operating system will be offered on the site.

“Test the new TeamSpeak exclusively on Windows 11 and take advantage of the new clean voice chat to communicate across platforms with latency-free performance and unmatched reliability,” says the service description.

Among the new TeamSpeak’s offerings, the program’s interface has been revamped; voice features such as multitrack recording and filters to cancel out noise are also provided. On the text side, the program features global chats with end-to-end encryption and no membership limits.

Disclosure/TeamSpeak Also, the new messenger will be compatible with previous variants, so users can have access to old servers. “Modify TeamSpeak to meet your personal needs with scripts, plugins, themes and sounds. The opportunities are limitless. The choice is yours,” concludes the company.

The software in the new store enables conversations within servers, with the customer still needing a closed beta access key to experience global chat features; the company did not specify which tools are locked.