Teams at CS GO: DreamHack Open Summer NA 2020

The DreamHack Open Summer North America, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) tournament, starts this Saturday (8th) and runs until the 16th. The competition brings together eight teams in the race for the title, among them the Brazilian FURIA Esports , Yeah Gaming and Team One.

The total prize pool of US $ 90 thousand (R $ 473 thousand) and 280 ESL Pro Tour points – CS: GO circuit – with 100 for the champion will be distributed. The games will be broadcast live on the official tournament channel on Twitch TV. Next, find out more about the tournament.

The tournament will have eight participating teams. FURIA, Cloud9 and Team Liquid were the teams invited to the North American tournament, which will take place online due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Triumph won the closed qualifier, and Ze Pug Godz was in second place, both guaranteeing a place. Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves and Gen.G Esports were confirmed by invitation, but DreamHack announced that the teams would no longer participate in the tournament last Tuesday (4). Thus, Team One, Yeah Gaming and Chaos Esports Club took over.

The teams will be divided into two groups with four teams each. In the group stage, the format will be double elimination, with games played in better series of three maps (MD3). After the group stage, the top two players advance to the playoffs. Here, the format will be simple to eliminate, with games also on MD3 – including the grand finale.



