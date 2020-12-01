TEAMGROUP DDR5 RAM is the date!

DDR5 technology has been spoken for a long time. DDR5 memory, previously introduced by SK hynix, offered low power consumption and high frequency speeds according to the DDR4 standard. However, it was not known when these memories introduced by SK hynix would be available. Now, the date has been given for the DDR5 RAM developed by TEAMGROUP.

With the DDR5 standard, the energy consumed decreases, although memory frequency speeds increase significantly.

TEAMGROUP DDR5 RAM to be released in 2021

Setting the standard for memory technology in 2019, JEDEC announced the DDR5 technology. Then SK hynix, one of the major memory manufacturers in the market, stated that it had started to work on DDR5 memory. In addition to SK hynix, TEAMGROUP stated that they are planning to launch the DDR5 ELITE series they have developed in the third quarter of 2021.

TEAMGROUP, one of the leading names in the memory market, continues to collaborate with Intel and AMD for memory compatibility. The TEAMGROUP ELITE DDR5 RAM to be introduced has a frequency of 4800 MHz. Unlike 1.2V DDR4 technology, the memories, which will be presented to the market with a 16 GB capacity module, have 1.1V power consumption.

One of the biggest features that come with DDR5 memories is the internal single-bit error correction system. Under normal circumstances, DDR4 memory with error correction code (ECC) required an additional chip on the PCB. With DDR5 memory, single-bit errors will be corrected without the need for an additional chip, and memory stability will greatly increase.



