TeamGroup Announces T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 RAM with 5600 MHz

TeamGroup presented this Wednesday (18) its new series of RAM Delta DDR5 memories, which brings improved speed for games and tasks that demand high performance, as well as support for overclocking. The visual aspect of the combs, enhanced by the RGB lighting effects, also draws attention.

The T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 modules will be available in versions with capacities of 16 GB and 32 GB, with frequencies ranging from 4,800 MHz to 5,600 MHz, a big leap compared to the DDR4 variants. The manufacturer also said that they support 1-click XMP 3.0 overclocking from Intel.

The new PMIC power management architecture is another highlight, allowing the voltage to be regulated in the RAM memory itself. As disclosed by the brand a few months ago, the technology can support high frequency overclocking with voltages above 2.6V.

The appearance, on the other hand, is marked by the RGB edges on each module’s heatsink, which can be controlled independently. It is possible to configure the color and speed of each LED of the combs in a specific software, customizing the lighting effects according to the user’s preferences.

Debut at the end of the year

Submitted to card manufacturers such as ASUS, Gigabyte, ASRock, MSI and Biostar for evaluation, TeamGroup’s new DDR5 RAM is expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

Prices for the T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 series have yet to be confirmed, but rumors point to prices between US$ 200 and US$ 250 for the 16 GB (4,800 MHz) versions, ranging from R$ 1 thousand to R$ 1 ,300 for the day’s share.

In the bulkier variant, 32 GB (5,600 MHz), prices should be around US$ 350 to US$ 400 (between R$ 1,800 and R$ 2,100), according to WCCFTech.