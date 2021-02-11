Team Battles Wild Hearts in Fortnite: date, time

We tell you how to participate in the Fortnite Wild Hearts Team Battles event on Valentine’s Day to win free rewards. All the prizes.

The Wild Hearts Team Battles event of Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 starts. From February 10 to 17, 2021, all players have the possibility of obtaining free rewards in Fortnite for Valentine’s Day by supporting their favorite influencer and completing tasks within the game. Here we leave you with all the key data, including how to participate, and what prizes are there:

Fortnite: how to participate in Team Battles Wild Hearts

To participate in Team Battles Wild Hearts of Fortnite, we have to go to the corresponding section of the game’s website. Once here, we log in with our Epic Games account.

With the session started, we choose which content creator or influencer we want to support. With this we are ready to participate, although we can contribute to the victory of our team by completing tasks within the game. For the duration of the event (from February 10 to 17, 2021), we can return to the Team Battles website daily to complete the new tasks that we have assigned.