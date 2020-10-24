Team Among Us Remedies the Frustrating ‘Eric Loris’ Trick

A cheat that appeared recently in Among Us, one of the most popular games of today, was annoying to all players. The trick developed by Eric Loris was finally found by the developers.

Among Us, which suddenly gained popularity and dominated the game world with Fall Guys, can reach a point that annoys people with various tricks from time to time. One of these tricks was that a person named Eris Loris sent the same message over and over again in the game chat. Of course, the fact that the chat was filled with Eris Loris also ensured that the players could not play.

The trick developed by Eris Loris was bringing bot players into Among Us rooms, telling them to subscribe to Eris Loris through the chat window. Loris, who shared the link to both Twitch and YouTube channels, occasionally threatened players with phrases such as accessing their devices or blowing up their phones.

The developers updated the server, preventing the cheat:

Fed up with the players, Eris Loris eventually caught up with Among Us developer InnerSloth. After Eris’s bots began to appear in the game, InnerSloth invited players to play in private rooms, saying they were absolutely aware of the problem.

After that, Forrest Willard, one of the Among Us developers, made an announcement that they were updating the server. After this update, which is said to overcome bots, no complaints were made by players about Eris Loris’s bots.

On the other hand, Eris Loris, the developer of the cheat, made a statement to Kotaku. Loris said that anger and hate are what makes this fun. “If you’re worried about a game and don’t like someone randomly online because you can’t play the game for 3 minutes, that’s stupid,” Loris said. used the expression.

The bot trick developed by Eris Loris and herself revealed how vulnerable the servers of even the most popular games can be at times. Although Among Us was developed by a small team, it is not difficult to say that the developers are burdened with the current popularity of the game.



