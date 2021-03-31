TCL will introduce new phones on April 14

TCL will hold an event on April 14, likely to introduce new smartphone options. New members of the TCL 20 series are expected to appear at this event, which will be broadcast live on the internet.

The company introduced the TCL 20 5G and 20 SE models at CES 2021. 20 Pro 5G, 20L and 20S models are not yet official. TCL is expected to introduce these devices at the April 14 event.

It is also expected that TCL will provide a little more information about the two concept designs it exhibited last year. One of these designs exhibited by the company is envisaged to include a motorized rolling screen. This device looks like concept devices like LG Rollable and Oppo X 2021.

In the other concept design, there is a screen that can be folded three times. At first glance, this phone, which looks like Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Mate X2, will be able to fold the screen one more time.

TCL has been quiet about these foldable smartphone concepts for some time now. It may be possible to see how the company has made progress in this regard on April 14th.