TCL Updates Televisions With Google TV After Complaints

TCL: After almost two weeks on stand-by, TCL resumed, this Tuesday (21), sales of smart TVs series 5 and 6 with Google TV. The devices were removed from Best Buy stores, in the United States, after complaints from users.

Introduced at the beginning of the year (during CES 2021), the devices — which have screens ranging from 43 to 85 inches and 4K or 8K resolution — came out of the e-commerce giant’s “shelves” on the last day. main complaints from consumers, which, fortunately, were heard by the manufacturer.

“We are sorry to hear that some customers have faced challenges related to the stability of the user interface of our Google TV devices,” the manufacturer said in an official statement on its website.

“Our high-performance TVs are constantly evolving, and recent software updates have allowed us to make significant progress, but we will continue to refine the models in question,” he added, temporarily interrupting the sale of the units. However, the wait is over.