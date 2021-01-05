TCL to introduce mini LED TVs at CES 2021 event

TCL will introduce TVs using mini LED screen technology at the event, which will be held only online within the scope of CES 2021, this year. This technology, which has been developed for a while, will take its place in devices that will meet with consumers by 2021.

TCL’s announcements at the event will not be limited to this. The company will also showcase its new QLED TVs at this event. Soundbars and other home products are also counted among the items on the event lineup.

TCL is among the most important television manufacturers in the world. It is curious how the company’s mini LED panel televisions will perform against Samsung’s microLED TVs.

TCL CES 2021 event will start on January 11th. The event will be broadcast live on TCL’s website.