TCL presents NXTPAPER, a hybrid between tablet

During CES 2021, TCL introduced NXTPAPER, a new type of hybrid between tablet and e-reader. The device is equipped with a non-backlit screen, capable of displaying full color images with optimized battery consumption and visual comfort. The company, which had already demonstrated the technology last year, described the novelty as an “artistic combination between a canvas and paper”.

With 8.8 “and FHD resolution of 1440 x 1080 pixels, the NXTPAPER screen has a technology that allows the” reuse “of natural light, thus eliminating flickering effects and the presence of blue light, harmful to visual comfort TCL details that the screen is 36% thinner than a regular LCD, with superior contrast and a 65% improvement in its energy efficiency.

In addition to the new features, the NXTPAPER also has all the features you want on a tablet: the device has a modest set of cameras, with 5 MP for the front sensor and 8 MP for the rear, 4G / Wi-fi connectivity and input for headphones. According to TCL, the 5,500 mAh battery should be more than enough to last an entire day of use.

NXTPAPER will launch with Android 10 and native support for Google Assistant in April of this year, with a suggested price of € 349 (about R $ 2300, in direct conversion) and will arrive first in the markets of Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East.