TCL presents Artificial Intelligence QLED TVs

TCL unveiled this Thursday (3), during IFA 2020, its QLED 2020 TVs with some curious news. Among the products, it is worth mentioning the X10, top of the line that features QLED Pro panel with Mini-LED technology, promising even better images, and the X915, with built-in camera for video calls. In addition, the X815 also draws attention for the EISA award (acronym for Expert Imaging and Sound Association, in English) for “Best cost-effective TV” in 2020-2021.

4K UHD TVs with LED panels, which should be more accessible on the market, were also presented, as well as smart white goods and mobile devices.

The novelty of TCL QLED Pro X10 is the presence of a Mini-LED panel next to the traditional QLED, which should guarantee better results of brightness and contrast, according to the brand. The 8K product also has the new second generation AiPQ Engine chip, which brings Artificial Intelligence to optimize the display of images, as well as sound reproduction. In this way, televisions promise to adapt to different usage situations for a better user experience.

The new X10 also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz with MEMC technology, which promises to display more details even in scenes with a lot of movement, and a built-in soundbar to reinforce the audio when watching movies and series or playing games. The manufacturer did not reveal prices and availability, and, for now, there is also no information about the arrival of TV in Brazil.

Here, the X915 and C715 were recently launched, both part of the portfolio presented by TCL at IFA 2020. The first comes with 8K resolution, AiPQ Engine chip for better image processing, in addition to offering Artificial Intelligence technologies to optimize the display and sound. TCL also talks about integration with the TCL Home app, which brings panel and control for connected devices, called AIxIoT by the manufacturer.

Also with an integrated soundbar, the QLED X915 draws attention due to the presence of a built-in pop-up camera, which will allow you to make video calls directly on the big screen.



