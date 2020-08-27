TCL patent shows cell phone with ‘invisible’ cameras

TCL can join the wave of smartphones with cameras under the screen, but go beyond the solutions adopted by competitors. According to a patent found by Let’s Go Digital, the company registered a cell phone with all “invisible” cameras.

According to the images in the record, the cell phone has a screen that takes up almost the entire front of the device. Like solutions developed by ZTE, Samsung and Xiaomi, the selfie sensor is possibly located below the display.

In addition, the documentation points out that the smartphone would also have a system to hide the image sensors from the rear. The concepts display the device with a protrusion at the top, which may be the location that holds the cameras.

Apparently, TCL is developing a technology capable of integrating image sensors with the cell phone case. The novelty may bring great advances to the design of the brand’s devices, but, like the cameras under the display, it may come with a drop in the quality of capture.

