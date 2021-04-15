TCL officially presents the smartphones 20 Pro 5G, 20L and 20L +

TCL unveiled three new smartphones on Wednesday (14). The models are the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L and TCL 20L +, each in a different category of the market.

For now, the devices will be marketed only in Europe, but they are also confirmed for the United States and Canada. Recently, Brazil received the previous line, still from the 10 series of cell phones.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

This is the top of the line, being a gradual evolution of the TCL 20 5G model presented at CES 2021.

The processor has been improved for the Snapdragon 750G and the 6.67 “display is Full HD + with NXTVISION technology, with better color and contrast, in addition to supporting the latest generation of mobile connectivity.

The four rear cameras (48 MP main, 16 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and depth sensor) are positioned vertically, without relief in the body of the device, which still has curved edges and a screen that fills almost the entire the front of the device.

With 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space, the TCL 20 Pro 5G will be sold as of tomorrow (15) in gray and blue for 549 euros – about R $ 3.7 thousand in direct currency conversion.

TCL 20L and 20L +

The other two devices are very similar to each other, more focused on the intermediate market. Among the similarities, in addition to the dimensions and weight, the 6.67 “Full HD + screen, the 16 MP selfie camera, the Snapdragon 662 processor, the 5,000 mAh battery and the internal storage of 128 GB stand out.

The TCL 20L + has only the option of 6 GB of RAM, in addition to better rear cameras: a main sensor (64 MP), an ultra-wide (8 MP), a macro camera (2 MP) and a depth sensor (2 MP). According to the manufacturer, the goal is to ensure better performance in capturing colors.

In addition, the colors are different: Eclipse Black and Luna Blue for the 20L and Milky Way Gray and North Star Blue for the 20L +.

These models will be sold in Europe for 229 euros (R $ 1.5 thousand) and 269 euros (R $ 1.8 thousand), respectively.

New markets will be announced “in the coming weeks” by TCL.