TCL Moveaudio S600, Wireless Headphones With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

TCL: The next evolutionary step in wired in-ear earbuds, wireless earbuds have become the standard today. And if you are looking for new ones but you don’t want Apple’s AirPods, the Chinese company TCL presents in Spain an interesting alternative without leaving the Premium scale.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S600

TCL Communication announces the launch in Spain of the new MOVEAUDIO S600 wireless headphones, the latest addition to its MOVEAUDIO range. In addition to allowing the user total freedom of movement, these headphones offer an optimized audio experience thanks to their hybrid active noise cancellation technology and transparency mode, ensuring the ability to hear and be heard even in the noisiest environments without the need to remove headphones.

The TCL S600s implement three built-in microphones in each earpiece, which enable cancellation of ambient noise and deliver immersive audio and crystal-clear voice calls. And if you need to pause the audio to hear any outside sounds, Transparency Mode will allow you to do so without the need to remove your headphones.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

With high precision in the reproduction of bass sounds, the Moveaudio S600 offer music lovers the best sound quality thanks to the use of Bluetooth 5.0, which precisely connects any device. In addition, the headphones include Smart Wear detection technology, which automatically pauses or unmutes the sound depending on whether you remove or put the headphones on.

Each earbud has an intuitive touch button that activates the Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation system. These controls allow you to change songs, manage phone calls or playlists, and even manage Google’s voice assistant. You can enjoy all your favorite songs with up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge, plus 32 hours of battery life when using the charging case.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 price

The headphones are lightweight and offer an ergonomic design that adapts perfectly to the shape of the ear. IP54 protection helps protect them from water, dust and sweat so you can use them on the road, at the gym or jogging on the beach.

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 headphones are now available in Spain in the colors Ultra Matt Black, Pearl White and Graphite Gray, with a price starting from € 149.99.