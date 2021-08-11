TCL Launches New 4K Smart TVs with Mini-LED and Google TV

TCL launched this Tuesday (10) TV models of the 5-Series and 6-Series lines with Google TV, as previously announced. The new interface is found on the search giant’s Chromecast streaming device, but has also appeared on certain recent Sony 4K TVs.

Prior to the announcement, the 5-Series and 6-Series models ran exclusively on the Roku operating system. TCL became the main TV brand to use the streaming platform software, with which it has partnered since 2014.

The television maker does not intend to abandon the old business agreement. Products running Roku will continue to be sold. “We want what’s best for you personally,” said Chris Larson, senior vice president of TCL North America.

Features of new models

Google TV versions maintain the prices and sizes of Roku models, from $599 for the 50-inch Series-5 to $1,799 for the 75-inch Series-6 model. However, it does feature some tweaks and updates as it has newer hardware, including Mini-LED technology.

The Series-5 line, for example, features a thinner frame outlining its 4K QLED panel, with a variable refresh rate and an “Auto Game Mode” for less latency during gameplay.

The Series-6 TVs will be able to reach 4K at 120Hz, an improvement over the Roku model, which can only reach 120Hz at 1440p. That’s a big plus for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers, courtesy of the HDMI 2.1 connections.

The Series-5 and Series-6 lines with Google TV also support HDR10+, in addition to having microphones that can be used for voice commands. The devices come with full support for streaming from your phone, which allows you to control the television without a remote control.