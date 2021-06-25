TCL Launches Alcatel 1 and 1L Pro Entry Phones With Android Go

TCL: With an eye on the Mobile World Congress (MWC), scheduled for next week, many companies are already starting to draw attention to their products. And when the consumer is not caught by the sophistication, one of the appeals is the price, as is the case of the Chinese TCL, which announced the Alcatel series 1 series, focused on low cost.

The Alcatel 1 and the new Alcatel 1L Pro models run Android 11 in the Go version and don’t bring great news. The purpose of the products is to be an interesting solution for those who have a budget below US$125 (R$615).

Alcatel 1L Pro

The “top of the line” of TCL’s new entry-level smartphone series, the Alcatel 1L Pro, is just in this $125 range and offers a set of specs to match the price. The screen is 6.1 inches and features a 720p HD display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Visually speaking, the cell phone has a notch and the “chin” very prominent.

The smartphone comes equipped with a quad-core processor and features a dual camera configuration on the back, with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth solution, in addition to the 5MP selfie camera. The biometric reader is physical and is located on the back of the device, close to the image capture module.

Completing the description of the Alcatel 1L Pro, which should be available in September in Latin America, it is important to highlight its 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging, 32 GB memory with support for 128 GB Micro-SD, and a phone jack 3.5mm headphone jack.

Alcatel 1

The Alcatel 1 is extremely simple and promises to hit the market in August with a price of 59 euros, around R$ 345 in direct conversion. The 5-inch screen has 480p resolution and the processor is a four-core MediaTek, which works with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

On the camera side, the phone has a 5 MP rear sensor and a 2 MP selfie solution.