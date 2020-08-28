TCL C715 QLED 4K Smart TV series announced in Brazil

TCL will announce in Brazil its family of C715 QLED 4K TVs at an annual event scheduled for August 31. With versions of 50, 55 and 65 inches, the devices will reach the Fast Shop network (physical and virtual units) with the combination of competitive price and premium features, especially in terms of image and sound reproduction, in addition to functions for smart homes.

Discover the main configurations exclusively.

Image and sound

The TCLS C715 series adopts Quantum Dot Display (QLED) technology with a 100% ultra-high color resolution (DCI-P3) rate at 1 billion tons. This means more service life combined with the display of more intense, vibrant and diverse nuances. Televisions come standard with the HDR10 + system, which provides even more precision and intensity of brightness, saturation and contrasts compared to the conventional one, through dynamic hue mapping.

Another additional feature of the devices is Dolby Vision HDR, a format that makes the display of films and series even more immersive and rich in details. Adopted by leading Hollywood studios and some streaming services, such as Netflix Ultra HD, it employs IPQ technology, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize and enrich scenes in four dimensions – no matter whether in low light or overexposure. The feature also controls the accuracy of brightness, field and color range.

The experience of TCLS C715 TVs is powered by Dolby audio

Atmos, responsible for delivering wide, deep and approximate sound, even with equal reach to different viewers in the same environment. In addition, it brings DTS decoding, which creates an acoustic field capable of replicating the same sound quality achieved in a live studio.

Smart Technologies

The new line of 4K OLED TCL TVs operates under the Android TV system, so it supports Google Assistant and has Alexa as an extra. In this way, it is possible to explore games, apps and various configurations, in addition to controlling smart devices such as appliances, electronics and lamps.

Another interesting feature is the TCL AI-IN hub, which integrates these devices in one place with advanced sound and image transmission. Users also have the option of installing the TCL Magiconnect app to access TV functions via voice command.

Design

TCL designed the new TVs in a minimalist design, with almost imperceptible edges and brushed metallic finish. This aspect, along with the full screen format, is another positive point, especially if the idea is to have little interference in the decoration and the maximum visual enjoyment to watch your favorite contents.

Other brand news

On August 31, TCL will present other innovations of Smart TVs for the Brazilian trade, such as the TCL QLED 8K X915 series (55 and 75 inches), which will have IMAX Enhanced certification and a retractable camera. It will also showcase the Soundbar Ray Danz, winner of the IF Design Awards 2020, with Dolby Atmos and triple channel speakers, and the air conditioning of the A51 line. These products, however, have no set sales date.



