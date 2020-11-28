TCL 20 5G appears in new leaked images

TCL had its future launch for the cell phone market leaked this Friday (27). Called TCL 20 5G, the model must succeed the TCL 10 line, focused on good cost-benefit and performance, in the price range below U $ 500 – about R $ 2,700 in direct conversion. The news was announced by veteran informant Evan Blass in his account on the Voice website.

In the leaked image, you can see the front of the TCL 20 5G, as well as its rear and bottom. Accompanying the visual proposal, are some observations about its features, such as the presence of a fingerprint reader, button dedicated to Google Assistant, charger input in USB-C format and absence of the 3.5 mm headphone jack .

In addition, Evan also speculated some of the model’s internal configurations, which should come equipped with the new Snapdragon 690 intermediate line, with support for 5G, 6 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The set will be powered by a generous 4500 mAh battery.

For your screen, the device must have a 6.67 “display with FHD + resolution, 1.080 x 2.400 pixels, and a centralized front camera. For the main set of cameras, there is a triple combo of sensors: the main 48 MP , accompanied by an auxiliary with 8 MP of ultra wide angle and another with 2 MP for better depth.For your audio, the device must have only one speaker.

The TCL 20 5G is expected to arrive in early 2021, according to Blass.



